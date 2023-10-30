Matthew Perry's family expresses gratitude to fans for remembering him

Los Angeles: Matthew Perry’s family expressed gratitude to fans and well-wishers for remembering the ‘Friends’ star, who died at his home here over the weekend.

Perry passed away on Saturday at his Pacific Palisades residence. He was found unresponsive in his hot tub and was believed to have drowned. No official cause or contributing factors to his death have been established yet.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother. Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love,” Perry’s family told ‘TMZ’.

According to the publication, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner will prepare an official report on the 54-year-old actor’s death.

Perry shot to international fame with the popular sitcom ‘Friends’ for his portrayal of the socially awkward but amiable Chandler Bing, who used sarcasm to get by in life. The show’s co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane, along with the show’s executive producer Kevin Bright, released a joint statement expressing their shock over the sudden demise of the actor.