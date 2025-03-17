Lucy Hale recalls auditioning for 'Hannah Montana'

Los Angeles: "Pretty Little Liars" actor Lucy Hale said the journey of getting a "yes" for any role carries many rejections along the way, as she recalled auditioning for popular 2006 sitcom "Hannah Montana".

Hale said there are many projects she tried to audition for, over the time, including "Pitch Perfect", "Hairspray", "50 Shades of Grey" and "The Substance".

“Oh my gosh, I’ve auditioned for 'Pitch Perfect', 'Hairspray', 'Hannah Montana', '50 Shades of Grey' and 'The Substance'. I feel like, because I’ve lived in LA almost 20 years, everyone who gets the role is always, it’s meant to be their thing, but for every ‘yes’ to an audition, there’s like a lineup of 200 that you heard a ‘no’ for, so I should probably go back like in journals and look at all the things I’ve auditioned for," she told ‘BuzzFeed’.

Despite not getting the part in "Hannah Montana" which eventually went to Miley Cyrus, serving as a breakthrough for her, Hale said it was the audition that made her want to be an actor.

“It was a couple years before they had cast Miley in it. I remember the audition. It was a taped audition in Tennessee. It was the audition that made me want to be an actress. I remember that vividly, it was very cool," she said.

"Hannah Montana" ran between 2006-2011 and revolved around a teenager living a dual life as an ordinary girl and a popular pop star, Hannah Montana, keeping it a secret only known to her close friends and family members.

Hale made her acting debut with Nickelodeon's teen comedy “Drake and Josh" in 2004.