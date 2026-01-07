Kristen Stewart says she would love to readapt ‘Twilight’ franchise

Los Angeles: Kristen Stewart, who made her directorial debut with ‘The Chronology of Water’, would not mind directing a movie based on the ‘Twilight’ franchise that catapulted her and actor Robert Pattinson to teen stardom in 2008.

Stewart was asked whether she would like to make her version of movies, based on the popular Stephenie Meyer novel series, on the red carpet of the Palm Springs Film Festival and she said she could make the movies provided she had support and a huge budget, reported ‘Deadline’, quoting ‘Entertainment Tonight’.

“I love what all of the directors did with the movies, but they were so themselves and weird and kind of squirrelly and just so present in that time when they didn’t really know what they were yet, before they blew up,” Stewart said.

She added, “I know; imagine if we had a huge budget and a bunch of love and support, I don’t know. I would love to readapt - yeah, sure, I’ll do the remake. I’m doing it. I’m committed.”

A child star, Stewart played Bella in the vampire romance drama where she falls for her mysterious classmate Edward Cullen, who reveals himself to be a 108-year-old vampire. The first movie was directed by Catherine Harwick, Chris Weitz followed it up with ‘New Moon’, David Slade directed ‘Eclipse’ and Bill Condon directed the two-part ‘Breaking Dawn’ instalments.