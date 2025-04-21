Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer get married in intimate ceremony

Los Angeles: Actors Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer got married in an intimate wedding ceremony in Los Angeles.

Stewart, 35 and Meyer, 37, began dating in 2019 and got engaged in November 2021.

They obtained the marriage license last week and the wedding ceremony took place on Sunday, according to the entertainment news outlet ‘TMZ’.

In the pictures that have surfaced online, the duo is seen exchanging vows.

Stewart is best known for her role in "Twilight", where she co-starred with Robert Pattinson. Meyer is well known for co-writing the screenplay for "Moxie" (2021). She has also appeared in supporting roles in many projects.