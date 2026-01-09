Kate Winslet on ‘Mare of Easttown’ Season 2: Strong likelihood it would film in 2027

Los Angeles: For a long time, Oscar-winner Kate Winslet thought she was done with her beloved HBO show ‘Mare of Easttown’, but then she had conversations around reviving the series for a new season that could film sometime in 2027.

The seven-episode 2021 drama, created by Brad Ingelsby, revolved around Winslet’s Mare Sheehan, a small-town sergeant detective in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, investigating the case of a missing woman.

There have been on-and-off conversations around reviving the series that was directed by Craig Zobel. Still, it is the first time that Winslet, who has been busy with her Helen Mirren-starrer movie directorial debut ‘Goodbye June’, shared an update about the 2021 series.

Winslet told ‘Deadline’ that initially ‘Mare of Easttown’ was designed as a one-off single-season drama.

“It was done and dusted, finished,” Winslet said, adding that when she was in London editing ‘Goodbye June’, ‘there were some conversations’.

She added, “They were proper conversations around a timeframe when it could be possible. And so, I think we probably will do it and that’s the first time I’ve felt that.”

Asked when the new shows would be filmed, Winslet said that it ‘wouldn’t actually be this year, I reckon it would end up being 2027 to film it. There’s a strong likelihood it would film sometime in 2027’.

‘Mare of Easttown’ received sixteen nominations at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards in 2021 and won four, including ‘Outstanding Lead Actress’ for Winslet.