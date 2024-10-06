Jr NTR says he wants to join ‘Marvel Cinematic Universe’

Telugu superstar Jr NTR, who continues to bask in the glory of SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’, has set his sights on Hollywood, specifically the ‘Marvel’ universe. In a recent interview, the actor expressed his desire to join the ‘Marvel’ family, citing Iron Man as a personal inspiration.

Jr NTR is promoting his recent release, the Koratala Siva directorial ‘Devara’, also starring Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. When asked about his Hollywood ambitions, which the actor had first spoken about while promoting ‘RRR’ in the US, Jr NTR told ‘Associate Press’, “I’ve always said that I’d love being a part of the ‘Marvel’ world, because ‘Marvel’, for me, is very special. Iron Man is definitely one of my favourite characters because you don’t need to have superpowers. You don’t need to be God to have powers. You know, he is just a human being. With the kind of mind he has, it’s so simple that everybody is a superhero. You, me, we all are. So, ‘Marvel’ is something very exciting for me and I’d definitely like to be a part of the ‘Marvel’ world.”

But what drives Jr NTR’s ambition is more than just professional; it’s personal. He wants his children to be proud of him. “Because, for me, my kids love ‘Marvel’ too. If I am placed in the ‘Marvel’ world, it’d be such a proud moment for them. I want to really see that in their eyes.”

While no official meetings have taken place yet, Jr NTR remains hopeful. When asked if he’s met anyone from ‘Marvel’, the actor said, “Not yet, I am hoping for it.”

Jr NTR’s interest in ‘Marvel’ aligns with the growing global appeal of Indian cinema, with Indian actors like Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and Dhanush venturing into Hollywood. While promoting ‘RRR’ in Hollywood, the actor revealed that he had been having meetings with a few filmmakers there.