Journalism is a difficult career, says Bhumi Pednekar

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar has portrayed the role of an investigative journalist in the upcoming ‘Netflix’ movie ‘Bhakshak’. The film is a ‘Red Chillies Entertainment’ production and explores the journey of an unwavering woman’s quest to seek justice.

In ‘Bhakshak’, Bhumi Pednekar will be seen looking into a case of sexual assault of children at a girl’s shelter home. Ahead of the release of the film, the ‘Bala’ star talked about and shared her experience of stepping into the shoes of a journalist.

“Journalism is a difficult career. It takes a lot of courage to ask the right questions, especially to the people in power. To ask questions fearlessly definitely takes a lot of courage. I salute the journalists out there for doing their job with integrity and fearlessness. I have learned a lot from working on this film. I feel honoured,” said the actor.

Pednekar also shared her views on the intense topic of the film.

“Working on ‘Bhakshak’ was quite challenging as it is based on a sensitive and hard-hitting topic. The film asks questions at a core level that are bound to shake one’s conscience. I hope the film sparks conversations that lead to meaningful change. The film sheds light on the crimes against children,” she added.

‘Bhakshak’ is directed by Pulkit. Along with Bhumi, Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava and Sai Tamhankar also play pivotal roles in the film. It will be released on ‘Netflix’ on February 9.