John Cena talks about Indian SRK's 'positive effect' on his life

Mumbai: Hollywood actor and former professional wrestler John Cena had a "surreal 24 hours" in India attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, which was an experience that gave him an opportunity to meet Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

In an ‘X’ post, Cena said one of the many unforgettable moments at Friday's grand ceremony was meeting Shah Rukh and telling him how the actor has had a "positive effect" on his life.

"A surreal 24 hours. So grateful for the Ambani family for their unmatched warmth and hospitality. An experience filled with so many unforgettable moments which allowed me to connect with countless new friends, including meeting @iamsrk and being able to tell him personally the positive effect he has had on my life," Cena on Saturday captioned a picture of him with Shah Rukh.

The retired WWE wrestler was among a bevy of international guests invited for the wedding of Anant, youngest son of Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani, with childhood sweetheart Radhika, daughter of pharma tycoons Viren and Shaila Merchant.

Pictures and videos of Cena dancing to the 'dhol' beats ahead of the nuptials while doing his famous provocative gesture "You can't see me" from his wrestling heyday also went viral on social media.

American socialites Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Nigerian rapper Rema, former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair and global business tycoons ranging from oil giant ‘Saudi Aramco’ CEO Amin Nasser to ‘Samsung Electronics’ chairman Jay Lee and drug major GSK plc chief executive Emma Walmsley were also in attendance at the wedding.