Jodie Turner-Smith, Joshua Jackson to get divorced

Los Angeles: "Queen and Slim" actor Jodie Turner-Smith has filed for divorce from Joshua Jackson after more than three years of marriage.

According to entertainment news outlet ‘E!’ online, Turner-Smith filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court citing "irreconcilable differences".

She also requested joint custody of their 3-year-old daughter. The paperwork lists September 13 as the date of the duo's separation.

Tuner-Smith, 37, and the 45-year-old "Dawson's Creek" star, tied the knot in August 2019 and welcomed their daughter in April 2020. Their last public appearance together was at the New York Fashion Week.