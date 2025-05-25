Jennifer Lopez is proud of the way her career has shaped up

Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez is looking back at her illustrious career and feels extremely ‘proud’ of the same. The 55-year-old star, who has enjoyed huge success in the music and film industries, has been reflecting on her career arc ahead of hosting the American Music Awards, reported ‘Female First UK’.

Jennifer told ‘People’ magazine, “Everything feels like I just did it. I remember the moments. I remember getting dressed for them. I remember things people said when we were walking to the stage afterward. So, it’s all these amazing core memories of my life that when you look back on them, I don’t know that I get emotional, but I definitely get like, ‘Wow’. Happy. I’ve been doing this and I’m proud of that.”

As per ‘Female First UK’, Jennifer recently sat down to watch some of her old performances and the chart-topping star was struck by how much she’s developed as an artist. The ‘Jenny from the Block’ hitmaker is also relishing the challenge of hosting the American Music Awards.

“We were just looking at it to see the progression of the stuff that we’ve done. I don’t know, it’s just a very important part of my musical career and life. It was created as an answer kind of to the Grammys, which was voted by the Academy and this was really about the fans. And I think that’s what makes it really special, is that the fans vote for these awards and tell you, ‘This is the music we love from the year’,” she said.

Jennifer previously insisted that she doesn’t judge herself by commercial success. The singer explained that she isn’t worried at all by her critics.

Speaking to ‘IndieWire’, Jennifer explained, “There’s going to be things that are huge commercial successes and there’s going to be things that are super critically acclaimed and then there’s going to be things that are mixed and then there are going to be things that people don’t like. But at the end of the day, none of that really matters as an artist.”

“What matters is that you put out something truthful into the world that you felt compelled to do and it has that intention behind it. And for that, to me, it’s already a success. And it’s only reinforced when people come up to you and tell you that it’s changed their life in some way or it affected their life in some way,” she added.