Jennifer Aniston has taken Matthew Perry's death quite hard

Jennifer Aniston’s friends are concerned about her in the wake of Matthew Perry’s death, according to a report. According to an industry insider, the ‘Friends’ star has taken his death at the age of 54 quite hard.

She and the other four remaining cast members of ‘Friends’ attended his burial on Friday.

“Out of the remaining five, Jen and Courteney are reeling the most and Jen is probably the one who is struggling most acutely. It’s the second massive loss in less than a year, with the first anniversary of her dad’s death just around the corner. She still hasn’t fully regained her footing from that and now this has just completely knocked her off her feet,” said the source.

Aniston’s father, John Aniston, appeared on ‘Days of Our Lives’ and when she announced his death at the age of 89 in November 2022, she called him ‘one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew’.

“She is trying to regroup and recover, but it’s been a completely devastating blow,” the source added.

The 54-year-old actor attended Perry’s burial with remaining cast members Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc on Friday in Los Angeles, just minutes away from the ‘Warner Bros.’ studios where the NBC comedy was shot for a decade.