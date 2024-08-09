Jenna Ortega talks about the intersection of Hollywood and politics

Jenna Ortega talked about the intersection of Hollywood and politics and how the need for actors to be politically correct often contributes to their loss of integrity.

It was in 2023, when Ortega stepped away from the ‘Scream’ franchise, a day after her co-star Melissa Barrera was fired due to social media posts about Israel and Palestine.

However, the ‘Wednesday’ star cited scheduling conflicts as the reason for her departure.

“The business that we work in is so touchy-feely. Everybody wants to be politically correct, but I feel like, in doing that, we lose a lot of our humanity and integrity because it lacks honesty,” Ortega told ‘Vanity Fair’ about Hollywood.