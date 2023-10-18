Jada Pinkett Smith is feeling free these days. She’s no longer hiding the fact that she’s been separated from her megastar husband, Will Smith, for seven years.

“It’s a weight off my shoulders, honestly,” said Pinkett Smith, whose new memoir, ‘Worthy’, is out now. “Ever since the Oscars, it’s been so interesting how such an intense event can bring you closer together and I’d say that after that, we dove in and dug in and got to this beautiful place we are now.”

The actor, who first revealed the bombshell news to NBC’s Hoda Kotb last week, details her much-talked-about marriage throughout her biography. Through the years, the couple has faced rumours - of having an open marriage, a swinging lifestyle and questions about their sexual orientations, all while wearing smiles and seemingly portraying a picture-perfect life.

The daytime Emmy Award winner briefly thought about scrapping the project. She started writing the 400-plus-page book, co-written with Mim Eichler Rivas, at the top of 2022. But after Will infamously slapped Chris Rock in real-time during the Oscars over a joke about her shaved head, Pinkett Smith wondered if writing a book was the right choice.

“The only time I reconsidered possibly was after the Oscars because I was like, ‘I can’t write a book and not talk about this piece’,” she told ‘The Associated Press’, admitting that she felt like the scapegoat for Will’s actions. “It took me a while to figure that out.”

While the Smiths’ marriage dynamic may still be confusing to some - they’re technically still married but have lived separate lives for years with divorce not an option - the ‘Collateral’ star said they’re working toward a resolution.