Jack Black admits he regrets turning down ‘The Incredibles’

London: Actor-comedian Jack Black said he does regret turning down the role in ‘The Incredibles’, which eventually turned out to be one of his favourite films.

Known for films such as ‘School of Rock’ and the ‘Jumanji’ franchise, Black was offered to voice the character of Syndrome. It eventually went to Jason Lee.

“I was offered and I do regret it, saying no… I was offered Syndrome in that fantastic movie ‘The Incredibles’ - one of my favourites of all time, by the way,” he told ‘Capital FM’ in an interview.

Directed by Brad Bird, the film was released in 2004. It revolved around superheroes, who are forced to live a mundane suburban life after the ban on superheroes by the government.

Black said he wasn’t aware of the filmmaker back then and suggested on rewriting the character for him.

“And I said no because I was like, ‘Uhhh, (director) Brad Bird? Never heard of him!’ (I said to him), ‘This character that you’re offering me is like a villain, but he’s kinda one-dimensional. I’m interested, but I’d like to see a rewrite. Will you add some dimensions to this character?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, you’re done’.”

The film was awarded two Oscars and grossed over 600 million US dollars at the box office.

The sequel was released in 2018 and also turned into a massive box office success, crossing over 1.24 billion US dollars worldwide. It turned into one of Pixar’s highest earners, surpassing the original film’s total gross within weeks of its release.