I’ve had good ones and bad ones: Florence Pugh on intimacy coordinators

Los Angeles: ‘Thunderbolts’ star Florence Pugh discussed how intimacy coordination is a career that is still ‘figuring itself out’, adding she has had both good and bad experiences.

Intimacy coordinators have been in the spotlight ever since their creation, largely in response to the #MeToo movement in 2017. Recently, Academy Award-winning stars like Jennifer Lawrence and Mikey Madison also elaborated on their opinions on the same.

On an episode of ‘The Louis Theroux Podcast’, Pugh discussed her take on the situation, saying it is layered. “It’s not to get in the way. It’s not to confuse. It’s not to make things more complicated or make things more awkward,” the ‘Little Women’ star said.

“It’s simply to make sure that everybody is happy with what they're creating and also that you’re creating things that have meaning to them,” she added.

Speaking about her own experiences, the actress recalled instances where she felt uncomfortable but admitted she is now starting to have ‘fantastic experiences’ with the professionals.

“I’ve had good ones and bad ones. I did a lot of my sex scenes before that was even a job and I think I’m quite confident and quite happy in my skin and I’ve always been able to make sure that I’m heard. That being said, there are plenty of things that I remember where it was just completely inappropriate to have asked me to do that, to have directed me in that way,” she said.

Pugh added, “But my view is changing about it as well, because I’m now having fantastic experiences with intimacy coordinators. However, that being said, I’ve also had a shit example where someone just made it so weird and so awkward and really wasn’t helpful and kind of was just like wanting to be a part of the set in a way that wasn’t helpful and I think it’s a job that’s still figuring itself out.”

She last appeared in ‘Thunderbolts’, the superhero film based on ‘Marvel Comics’ featuring the team Thunderbolts, as her character Yelena Belova. She is also set to appear in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ and ‘Dune: Part Three’.