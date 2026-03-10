Inside India’s Exam Factories

“In India, a classroom can feel like a battlefield of dreams.”

Right from the moment you watch the trailer or the teaser of 'Hello Bachhon', you would assume it to be yet another inspirational story about yet another teacher trying to do some kind of revolution for students. But, as you continue watching this five-episode series, it unhurriedly reveals its layers. Set in the backdrop of India’s fiercely competitive coaching industry, the ‘Netflix’ drama is about a small-town physics teacher from Uttar Pradesh, whose belief in accessible education takes the shape of a movement among thousands appearing for medical and engineering entrance exams. Inspired by the real-life journey behind the educational platform ‘PhysicsWallah’, the show explores the stark realities hidden behind the culture of all-India ranks - pressure, relentless competition, anxiety and in some tragic cases, the shadow of student suicides.

A teacher, played by Viineet Kumar, refuses to treat education merely as a commercial enterprise and is an unlikely rebel in a realm dominated by corporate coaching chains. The series builds its emotional core around the students, who carry the expectations of their families and see education as the only ladder to uplift their social existence. 'Hello Bachhon' taps into a very Indian aspect of education - the quiet heroism of a teacher and the nearly ‘mythic’ faith placed in the education system. What makes the series more intriguing is how it explores the ecosystem surrounding competitive exams - parents investing their life savings in coaching institutes, students’ struggle with exhaustion, teachers’ fight between idealism and financial survival and the emergence of coaching institutes as a parallel to the schooling system.

Viineet Kumar carries the role of the protagonist with a performance that feels more grounded rather than theatrical. He plays the role of the teacher not as a larger-than-life saviour, but as someone constantly battling practical constraints. Not just Viineet, supporting performances from Vikram Kochhar and Girija Oak Godbole add further depth to the narrative by portraying colleagues and family members who both support and question the protagonist’s mission. This balance ensures that there is no excessive melodrama, but instead quiet emotional beats upon a student struggling with self-doubt, a parent silently counting expenses or a teacher wondering if idealism can survive in a world that is driven by the market.

However, 'Hello Bachhon' doesn't come without shortcomings. The storytelling across several points becomes predictable - the lone idealist versus the entrenched system. Certain characters feel underdeveloped despite their narrational importance. The series also simplifies the complex structural layers in the coaching industry. Having said that, these flaws don’t entirely undermine its impact. It succeeds in bringing to life the extraordinary power of education, both as aspiration and anxiety.

In a streaming landscape, crowded with crime thrillers and glitzy spectacles, a series on education and students might feel very modest. But modesty is its precise strength. A story that we all can relate to in some way or another. The series is a reminder that some of the country’s most dramatic and inspiring stories unfold not just in boardrooms or battlefields, but in cramped classrooms with many chasing the same dream.

Go binge-watch it. Worth your time and effort. You won’t be left disappointed!