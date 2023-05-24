I’m working as hard as I used to work: Florence Pugh

Although many would look at joining the ‘Marvel Cinematic Universe’ (MCU) as a huge career achievement, Florence Pugh said that not everyone thought the same when she landed her role.

During an interview with ‘Time’ magazine, Pugh, who joined the MCU as Yelena Belova in 2021’s ‘Black Widow’, said that some people in the independent film community were ‘really pissed off’, reported ‘hollywoodreporter.com’.

“They were like, ‘Great, now she’s gone forever’,” she said.

She added, “And I’m like, ‘No, I’m working as hard as I used to work. I’ve always done back-to-back movies. It’s just that people are watching them now. You just have to be a bit more organised with your schedule’.”

Pugh also made an appearance in the ‘Disney+’ show ‘Hawkeye’. But before ‘Marvel’, she made her name in Hollywood with several indie films, including ‘Midsommar’ and ‘Lady Macbeth’ and continues to work on them, like her more recent projects ‘The Wonder’ and ‘A Good Person’.

During a previous interview in March, she also recalled people in the industry telling her: “I was never going to go back to small movies again.” But Pugh said that she believes ‘there’s beauty in all types of those films’.

After nearly a decade in the industry, Pugh continues to find balance with the projects she takes on. But no matter what it is, the actor told ‘Time’ that she can also get a sense of a film’s success while working on the set. She didn’t share the project’s name but she has ‘definitely’ seen a movie fall apart before.