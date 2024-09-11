I’m not focused on perfectionism: Beyonce

Grammy-winner Beyonce recently talked about music, family and fame, which she said can feel like a prison at times. In a new interview with ‘GQ Magazine’ to promote her new whiskey line, Beyonce said, “I create at my own pace, on things that I hope will touch other people. I hope my work encourages people to look within themselves and come to terms with their own creativity, strength and resilience.”

She said that she focuses on ‘storytelling, growth and quality’. Beyonce added, “I’m not focused on perfectionism. I focus on evolution, innovation and shifting perception.”

She went on, “Working on the music for ‘Cowboy Carter’ and launching this exciting new project feel nothing like prison nor a burden.”

The ‘Naughty Girl’ hitmaker said that she only works on what liberates her. “It is fame that can at times feel like a prison,” she said, reported ‘nypost.com’. “So, when you don’t see me on red carpets and when I disappear until I have art to share, that’s why.”

Beyonce said that despite being one of the most famous people in the world, she does her best to lead a normal life for herself and her family. “One thing I’ve worked extremely hard on is making sure my kids can have as much normalcy and privacy as possible, ensuring my personal life isn’t turned into a brand,” said the singer, who shares daughter Blue Ivy (12) and twins Rumi and Sir (7), with producer-husband Jay-Z.