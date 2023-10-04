I’m an absolute workaholic: Idris Elba

Hollywood star Idris Elba said he spiralled into ‘unhealthy habits’ due to his many roles, which have ranged from acting in Hollywood and TV hits to opening a bar and charitable work.

He told the ‘Changes’ podcast about deciding to turn to a counsellor to help him tackle his work-life imbalance: “I’ve been in therapy for about a year now. It’s a lot. In my therapy, I’ve been thinking a lot about changing, almost to the point of neuropaths being changed and shifting.”

“It’s not because I don’t like myself or anything like that. It’s just because I have some unhealthy habits that have really formed. I work in an industry where I’m rewarded for those unhealthy habits,” he added.

The actor added he once found himself working for 10 days straight on a film set and spent his downtime relaxing in his music studio instead of being with his family, reported ‘femalefirst.co.uk’.

“Whether it’s to be selfish or because I’m a workaholic. I’m an absolute workaholic and that isn’t great for life generally. Nothing too extreme is good - everything needs balance - but I’m rewarded massively to be a workaholic compared to someone that’s like, ‘I’m not going to see my family for six months’ and I’m in there grinding and making a new family and leave them,” he shared.