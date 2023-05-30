Priyanka Chopra continues to spill secrets. After revealing that she was ‘pushed into a corner’ in Bollywood, the actor opened up about a ‘tough’ experience of working on a film she hated.

As part of a promotional video for her ‘Prime Video’ series ‘Citadel’, Priyanka took a lie detector test where she was asked questions ranging from her career to her personal life.

When asked if she had ever acted in a film and hated it, Priyanka said yes.

“I can’t tell you what movie it was, but I can tell you the experience was pretty hateful. I used to just wait around for hours and lines made no sense. I was constantly a damsel, which I am kind of not. So, it was tough,” she said.

In the video, she was also asked to choose between Harry Styles and the Jonas Brothers.

“The band versus one person?! The Jonas Brothers, are you kidding?”

Replying to another question about whether she snores in sleep, the actor quipped, “My husband tells me I do it, but I deny it. I don’t snore.”

In the end, she was asked to pick between Bollywood and Hollywood, which made her giggle. Before she could answer, the video cut to black. Co-starring Richard Madden, ‘Prime Video’ series ‘Citadel’ is an ambitious spy drama produced by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO and showrunner David Weil.