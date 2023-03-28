I was being pushed into a corner in Bollywood: Priyanka Chopra Jonas

For the first time, Priyanka Chopra Jonas revealed the real reason she started looking for work in the US, away from Bollywood. She was already one of the biggest Bollywood stars when she decided to give her music career in America a shot. She recently revealed that she was not the happiest with the work she was getting from Bollywood.

Speaking to Dax Shepherd on his podcast, ‘Armchair Expert’, Priyanka said she was going to speak about the real reason she was looking for work in the US for the first time, as she felt ‘safe’ during their conversation. She said Anjula Acharia of ‘Desi Hits’ spotted her in a music video and called her up when she was shooting for ‘Saat Khoon Maaf’. She asked if she would be interested in a music career in the US.

Priyanka, at the time, was also looking for a way out of Bollywood.

“I was being pushed into a corner in Bollywood. I had people not casting me. I had beef with people. I am not good at playing that game, so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break,” she said.

She added, “This music thing allowed me to go into another part of the world, not crave for the movies I didn't want to get but I would require schmoozing certain clubs and cliques of people. It would require grovelling and I had worked a long time by then that I didn't feel like I wanted to do it.”

“So, when this music thing came, I was like, ‘I’m going to America’,” she said. She mentioned all the singing stars she worked with such as Pitbull, Will.I.Am, Pharell Williams and even met JayZ. However, when the music career did not pan out, she quickly realised she was ‘much better at my day job’.

Then, someone suggested that she tried out for acting roles in the US as well. She did and eventually landed herself the lead role in ABC’s ‘Quantico’. She has a film up for release in May, ‘Love Again’.