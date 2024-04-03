I quit giving any negative energy attention: Lizzo

Singer-songwriter Lizzo very recently clarified that she isn’t quitting the music industry, just days after she posted that she could no longer handle negative opinions on the Internet. Last week, the 35-year-old singer said that she’d be stepping down from her career altogether after sharing that she was ‘tired of being dragged by everyone in (her) life’.

However, she took back her statement and claimed that she meant she wanted to stop giving anything ‘negative’ her attention. Speaking in the new video, she said, “When I say, ‘I quit’, I mean I quit giving any negative energy attention. What I’m not going to quit, is the joy of my life, which is making music and connecting to people because I know I’m not alone. In no way, shape or form I am the only person who is experiencing that negative voice that seems to be louder than the positive.”

Lizzo added that if she can just give one person the inspiration or motivation to stand up for themselves and say they quit ‘letting negative people win, negative comments win, then I’ve done even more than I could have hoped for’.

“With that being said, I’m going to keep moving forward by keep being me,” reported ‘femalefirst.co.uk’.