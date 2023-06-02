I keep moving forward: Amber Heard

Actor Amber Heard recently broke her silence and denied reports of her quitting Hollywood, ‘Page Six’ reported. The ‘Aquaman’ star confirmed in a new ‘TikTok’ video that she is currently staying in Spain but also has film projects in her kitty.

“I love Spain so much,” she told a local reporter in Spanish, with an accent similar to those native to the European country. When asked if she plans to stay in Spain for long, the ‘Never Back Down’ star responded, “I hope so. I love living here.”

However, the reporter then asked whether she has any film projects planned, to which the actor responded, “Oh, yes.”

“I keep moving forward,” she added. “That’s life,” as per ‘Page Six’.

Recently, several reports surfaced saying that Heard recently relocated to Spain with her young daughter and has quit the Hollywood industry.

Amber Heard jetted off to Europe in September 2022, just three months after her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, won his defamation trial against her on June 1.

She was seen at the time on a trip to Palma de Mallorca with her daughter, Oonagh. Since then, Heard and her toddler have been seen on several play dates around Spain. It was then reported that the ‘Justice League’ actor left showbiz for good, as per ‘Page Six’.

Depp sued Heard for 50 million dollars in 2019, claiming she lied about him abusing her only to obtain more money in their divorce settlement.