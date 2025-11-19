I just haven’t had any opportunities to tap into: Lucy Liu

Los Angeles: ‘Charlie’s Angels’ star Lucy Liu, who is portraying her first dramatic leading role in ‘Rosemead’, has been in Hollywood for decades but believes her opportunities have been limited.

Liu serves as both the lead and producer in ‘Rosemead’, which is based on a true story as told in a 2017 ‘Los Angeles Times’ article. In the film, she plays Irene, a Chinese immigrant in America struggling with her son’s mental issues.

In an interview with ‘The Hollywood Reporter’, the actress admitted that she hasn’t had the opportunity to play a lead despite debuting in Hollywood in 1995.

“I just haven’t had any opportunities to tap into it. I mean, to think that I’ve been in this business for over 30 years and now have the first leading role like this is kind of crazy. I did not know that until somebody pointed it out to the team. I’ve never really looked at myself in that way," the ‘Kill Bill’ star said.

The 56-year-old also talked about biases in Hollywood, such as being called out for perpetuating ‘Dragon Lady’ stereotypes after playing a warrior in 2003’s ‘Kill Bill’.

“Why isn’t anyone else perpetuating the stereotype when we’re all assassins? Vivica Fox or Daryl Hannah or Uma Thurman were not. I don’t even know if they have a word in English for American people. Well, I’m American, but I look like this, so I cannot get away from it,” she said.

She added, “I haven’t gone out and changed my face; there’s only so much I can do. I cannot turn myself into somebody who looks Caucasian, but if I could, I would’ve had so many more opportunities.”

‘Rosemead’ premiered at the Tribeca Festival on June 6 and is scheduled to release in the United States on December 5.