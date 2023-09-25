I have been lucky to be famous for a long time: Dwayne Johnson

Hollywood star Dwyane Johnson shared a candid video message with fans after being asked to explain the benefits and drawbacks of fame.

“For me, there are no drawbacks to fame,” Johnson said in the selfie clip shared on ‘Instagram’, which was taken inside a gym, reported ‘people.com’.

He added, “I have been lucky to be famous for a long time and I realise that there are no drawbacks to fame because I remember how it once was. Back in the day, the alternative to fame wasn’t being famous and I couldn’t pay rent. I was struggling to figure out who I was. I was broke. I try my best to keep all of that in the forefront of my mind.”

Johnson then noted that remembering his past struggles with money gives him ‘good perspective’, ‘balance’ and ‘an anchor’ for when the ‘blender of noise can always follow fame’.

“I never let that go. I always say, ‘I’m a day away from being evicted again’, so it keeps me hungry. So, for me, there are no drawbacks to fame. I have a lot of celebrity friends who completely disagree with me and that’s okay. We have had healthy discussions about fame. And that’s okay, having a difference of opinion. It invites dialogue and discussion. But for me, there are no drawbacks.”