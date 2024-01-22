I don’t know if you should watch your father as Ken: Ryan Gosling

Hollywood star Ryan Gosling, who portrayed Ken in Greta Gerwig’s much-talked-about directorial ‘Barbie’, said that he isn’t sure when he and his wife Eva Mendes will let their daughters watch the hit film.

“I don’t know if you should watch your father as Ken. I don’t know what a good age is to see your father do that. It gets pretty crazy,” he said to ‘E! News’.

His daughters did get a peek at the movie when they visited him on set during filming though, reported ‘aceshowbiz.com’. The actor added, “They’ve seen little parts of it and they came to set one day when I did a big musical number.”

Ryan Gosling was actually inspired by his young girls to take on the role, seeing the movie as ‘a way to sort of make something both for and with them’. He explained, “I knew that they loved it because they kept saying at first, ‘Hey, can we go to ‘Target’?’”

“And we go to ‘Target’ and then they’d slowly go by the ‘Barbie’ aisle. And my wife and I sort of realised, ‘Ok, I think it’s time to let them have Barbies’,” he added.