I don’t have time for trolls: Saba Azad

Saba Azad is not someone who fits into a single category - she’s an actress, indie musician, theatre performer and voiceover artist. After earning praise for ‘Who’s Your Gynac’ on OTT, she’s set to return with ‘Crime Beat’ on ‘ZEE5’. In this investigative series, co-directed by Sudhir Mishra and Sanjeev Kaul, she plays a journalist.

Azad took on the role largely because of Mishra, but the script also drew her in. Based on Somnath Batabyal’s book ‘The Price You Pay’, the series explores the world of investigative journalism. “The script was fantastic and working with Saqib Saleem again was a big plus. After reading the book, I knew I wanted to be part of it,” she said.

Unlike typical newsroom dramas, ‘Crime Beat’ delves into the challenges journalists face, including political and institutional hurdles. “It’s a fast-paced story about journalism beyond the newsroom. It captures the complex relationships between police, reporters and informants and the risks behind what finally gets published,” she said.

Azad’s love for performing started early, thanks to her uncle Safdar Hashmi’s theatre group ‘Jana Natya Manch’. She worked with theatre legends like MK Raina, the late Habib Tanvir and GP Deshpande, experiences that shaped her artistic journey. She made her Bollywood debut in ‘Dil Kabaddi’ (2007) alongside Irrfan Khan, Rahul Bose and Rahul Khanna. Since then, she has explored diverse roles in series like the ‘Ladies Room’, ‘Home Stories’, ‘Feels Like Ishq’ and the critically acclaimed ‘Rocket Boys’.

Despite her talent, Azad isn’t seen more in mainstream Bollywood. Her answer is straightforward. “Actors depend on how others see them in roles. It’s not always about choosing to work less - sometimes, it’s about the opportunities available,” she said. However, she doesn’t dwell on what she doesn’t get. Her passion for music keeps her engaged. “Music is just as important to me as acting. It’s a huge part of my creative expression and I wouldn’t give it up for anything.”

In 2012, she co-founded the electronic duo ‘Madboy/Mink’ with Imaad Shah. The band quickly made a mark in India’s indie music scene. Talking about the present scenario of indie music in India, she said, “It has always had a small but loyal following. About 10 years ago, we saw a rise in festivals and live gigs, but lately, venues have been hiring more DJs instead of musicians.” Still, she remains hopeful. “The internet has given people access to more music and the concert culture is growing. It’s a good time for indie musicians, even with its challenges.”

Being in the public eye, especially as Hrithik Roshan’s girlfriend, comes with scrutiny, but she has learned to handle online trolling. “At first, it affected me. But then I asked myself, ‘Why care about criticism from people I wouldn’t take advice from?’” she said. Instead of engaging with negativity, she focuses on her work. “I have too much to do - acting, making music, writing scripts, directing, singing and voiceovers. My life is full and I don’t have time for trolls.”