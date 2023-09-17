Hugh Jackman, Deborra-Lee Furness announce separation

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness have announced that they are separating after 27 years of marriage.

The ex-couple shared the news in a joint statement to ‘People’ magazine.

"We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth,” they said in the joint statement.

Jackman, 54 and Furness, 67, further said that their "family has been and always will be our highest priority” as “we undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love and kindness".

They urged for "privacy" as they navigate the "transition in all of our lives".

Jackman and Furness met on the set of Australian television series “Corelli” in 1995 and married the following year.

The two Australian actors are parents to two children - Oscar, 23 and Ava, 18.

In April this year, Jackman had marked the 27th anniversary of his marriage with Furness through an ‘Instagram’ post.

"I love you so much. Together we have created a beautiful family. And life. Your laughter, your spirit, generosity, humour, cheekiness, courage and loyalty are an incredible gift to me," the actor had posted.