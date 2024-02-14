Hollywood press tours need a revamp: Cillian Murphy

Cillian Murphy, the acclaimed actor from ‘Oppenheimer’, voiced his thoughts on Hollywood film press tours, describing them as a ‘broken model’ in a recent interview with ‘GQ’ for their March 2024 issue. The actor, nominated for ‘Best Actor’ at the upcoming Oscars for his role in Christopher Nolan’s film, expressed his belief that traditional junkets and red-carpet interviews are outdated and fail to engage both the audience and the actors themselves.

Murphy highlighted the monotony of the existing press tour system, stating, “The model is - everybody is so bored.” He pointed out that the SAG-AFTRA strike provided a silver lining by halting press tours, allowing films like ‘Oppenheimer’ and ‘Barbie’ to succeed at the box office without the usual promotional activities.

Drawing parallels to his experience with ‘Peaky Blinders’, Murphy noted the show’s initial success without extensive advertising during its first three seasons. He quoted Joanne Woodward’s perspective on acting, saying, “Acting is like sex - do it, don’t talk about it," emphasising the need for a shift in focus from personal inquiries to discussions about the craft and artistry.

Murphy expressed his discomfort with questions like ‘Tell me about yourself’, emphasising his preference for conversations centered around work and art rather than personal details. He debunked misconceptions about being a difficult interviewee, clarifying that he enjoys discussing his work and artistic pursuits.