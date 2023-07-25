Hollywood can’t do song-and-dance like Bollywood can: Mira Kapoor

Mira Kapoor, who recently watched Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, took to ‘Instagram Stories’ to share her opinion on the film.

Mira shared a picture from the theatre, which included a still of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling from the film Barbie. She wrote along with it, “Hollywood this, Hollywood that… Well, Hollywood can’t do song-and-dance like Bollywood can!”

She was referring to a song and dance sequence from the film, picturised on most of the ensemble cast of ‘Barbie’. The song that played out during this scene was Dua Lipa’s ‘Dance the Night’.

‘Barbie’ stars Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, along with a cast that includes names like America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Dua Lipa, Emerald Fennell, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera and Will Ferrell. The film’s premise read, “After being expelled from the utopian ‘Barbie Land’ for being less-than-perfect dolls, Barbie and Ken go on a journey of self-discovery to the real world.”

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor tied the knot in 2015. The couple has two children. Their firstborn is Misha, whose name is a combination of their names. Later, they had a son, whom they named Zain Kapoor. They celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary on July 7.