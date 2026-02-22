Here’s why the music of ‘Toxic’ will be bold & disruptive

The buzz around Yash’s ‘Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups’ continues to scale new heights, with ‘Zee Music Company’ coming on board in a landmark music rights collaboration for the film, marking one of the label’s most significant acquisitions in recent times. This collaboration between ‘Zee Music’ and the makers of ‘Toxic’, produced by ‘KVN Productions’ and ‘Monster Mind Creations’ reflects a shared intent to build a long-term creative collaboration for future ventures.

Composers such as Ravi Basrur, Vishal Mishra and Tanishk Bagchi bring together diverse musical styles, with Vishal Mishra composing four songs, Tanishk Bagchi contributing one track co-composed with Arslan Nizami and Faheem Abdullah and Ravi Basrur delivering one song along with the film’s background score.

“‘Toxic’, the film, represents the true spirit of pan-India cinema - a story, a scale and a vision that transcend language and regional boundaries. We are proud to bring its entire soundtrack across Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam under one unified platform, ensuring a seamless and powerful nationwide musical rollout,” said Sujal Parekh, CBO of ‘Zee Music Company’.

Speaking about this collaboration, Venkat K Narayana, Chairman of ‘KVN Productions’, said, “‘Toxic’ demands a soundscape that’s bold, disruptive and truly unforgettable. This collaboration is the start of a long-term relationship between ‘KVN’ and ‘Zee’ - built on shared ambition and a collective hunger to push cinematic music into uncharted territories.”

Meanwhile, the ‘Toxic’ teaser has taken hype to unprecedented levels. The makers will gradually introduce the film’s universe and the characters portrayed by Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria.

Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film is shot in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and other languages. The film will hit theatres on March 17, 2026.