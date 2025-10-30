Halloween’s Day Special: Spookiest Shows & Films To Make Skin Crawl

Spooky season has officially arrived, bringing with it the perfect excuse to stay in, switch off the lights and stream into stories that make your skin crawl. Whether you like your horror slow-burning or straight-up supernatural, Prime Video’s ‘Halloween’ watchlist is ready to deliver the chills. From psychological thrillers that mess with your mind to eerie tales that won’t leave your thoughts, this mix of shows and films is made for the perfect horror binge. So, grab your popcorn (and maybe a blanket to hide behind) - these spine-tingling and edge-of-your-seat suspense stories promise fear, fun and a few sleepless nights that linger long after the credits roll.

Khauf

A hostel-room horror set in Delhi, it follows Madhu, who moves into a working women’s hostel only to discover that her new room harbours something sinister. Blending psychological dread with supernatural elements, the series is a masterclass in psychological fear - blending the ordinary into something deeply unsettling. Perfect for fans of slow-burning horror, ‘Khauf’ promises to rule your mind long after the credits roll, proving that sometimes, the scariest stories are the ones that feel closest to home.

Andhera









Set against the backdrop of Mumbai’s underbelly, it follows an inspector and a haunted medical student as they confront an otherworldly entity born from the darkness itself. The series builds its tension through eerie visuals and urban chaos, turning the city’s familiar shadows into a living nightmare. Atmospheric, mysterious and thoroughly immersive, ‘Andhera’ is a gripping pick for those who enjoy supernatural horror wrapped in modern, psychological suspense.

Chhorii 2









The sequel to the acclaimed ‘Chhorii’ dives deeper into the chilling world of Sakshi, a pregnant woman facing sinister forces tied to her past. With haunting visuals, layered storytelling and a resonant social message, the film balances spine-tingling fear with emotional depth. ‘Chhorii 2’ stands out as a powerful blend of scares and symbolism, a stark contrast that the darkest horrors often come from within us.

The Bondsman









Starring Kevin Bacon, it follows a resurrected bounty hunter tasked with tracking down escaped demons in a dark and twisted underworld. The action-horror series fuses western grit with uncanny folklore, serving up a thrilling blend of redemption, revenge and otherworldly chaos. With Bacon’s commanding presence and a cinematic, shadow-soaked tone, ‘The Bondsman’ is a must-watch for those seeking a fresh take on the classic battle between good and evil.

Fear









Based on Dirk Kurbjuweit’s novel, it is a British psychological thriller that blurs the line between paranoia and reality. When a family’s sense of safety begins to unravel, they find themselves drawn into a chilling confrontation with forces they can’t fully understand. With its tension-filled storytelling, haunting cinematography and deeply unsettling tone, ‘Fear’ is the perfect watch for anyone who prefers their horror smart, subtle and eerily plausible.