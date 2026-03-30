Glen Powell to voice Fox McCloud in 'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie'

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Glen Powell will lend his voice to ‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’ character, Fox McCloud.

The animated adventure comedy film, which will release on April 1, is based on the 2007 video game ‘Super Mario Galaxy’ and its 2010 sequel and is directed by Michael Jelenic and Aaron Horvath.

The actor shared the news recently with a post on his ‘Instagram’ handle. It featured the video of the actor jumping across the theatres. It ends with Powell turning behind, followed by a text with the name of his character.

“Born to Barrel Roll. @supermariomovie,” read the caption.

It will follow the journey of Mario, who ventures into space to explore cosmic worlds and tackle galactic challenges far from the familiar Mushroom Kingdom.

The names of other actors who voice in the film include Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach, Jack Black as Bowser and Keegan-Michael Key, who will voice Toad in the film. It is produced by Chris Meledandri and Shigeru Miyamoto.

The ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ actor will also feature in ‘The Great Beyond’, which is set to release in November. It is directed by J J Abrams.