Dwayne Johnson makes ‘historic’ seven-figure donation to SAG-AFTRA

Wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson made a ‘historic’ donation to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation to support performers affected by the Hollywood strike.

The ‘Fast and Furious’ star made a seven-figure donation to the ‘Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists Foundation Relief Fund,’ for actors who will face ‘financial ruin’ due to the strike in Hollywood.

As per ‘Variety’, Johnson’s generous donation was in response to a letter sent by the foundation’s president Courtney B Vance and executive director Cyd Wilson to 2,700 of the union’s highest-earning actors in the film industry.

Shortly after sending the letter, Dwayne Johnson’s team reached out to Vance to say he wanted to help and the two spoke on the phone.

“It was a love fest. It’s like, ‘Man, you’re stepping up in a way that is allowing others to know the dire necessity of it’,” Vance told Johnson about his contribution to the fund, noting that the exact sum is being kept confidential, but he was heartened by the A-lister’s generosity.

“This is him saying, ‘In such a time as this, I’m here and I’m not going anywhere, whatever you need me to do’. That sends a huge message to other folks to do the same thing.”

SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s executive director Cyd Wilson said: “It’s the largest single donation that we’ve ever received from one individual at one time. What is amazing is that that one cheque is going to help thousands of actors keep food on their table.”

“This donation is the kickstart we needed in the first week of what we think will be a long haul,” he added.