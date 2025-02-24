‘Constantine’ sequel pitched to DC Studios: Keanu Reeves

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Keanu Reeves said efforts to develop ‘Constantine 2’ have gained momentum as the team recently pitched a story to ‘DC Studios’ for the sequel.

Directed by Francis Lawrence, ‘Constantine’ was based on DC Comics’ ‘Hellblazer’ comic book and raised over 230 million dollars in worldwide gross when it was released in 2005.

The film featured Reeves as the titular exorcist who can perceive and communicate with half-angels and half-demons in their true forms and can travel between Earth and Hell.

The ‘John Wick’ and ‘The Matrix’ star told American news outlet ‘Inverse’ that the project has made significant progress. “We’ve along with Lawrence been trying to make this film for over a decade and we just recently put a story together and pitched it to ‘DC Studios’ and they said, ‘OK’. So, we’re going to try and write a script,” he told the outlet.

The 60-year-old actor also confirmed that ‘Constantine 2’ would be set in the ‘same world’ as the original movie. “We’re not going off that. John Constantine’s going to be tortured even more,” he added.