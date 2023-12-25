Christopher Landon exits 'Scream VII' as director

Los Angeles: It’s time to move on, said director Christopher Landon, who has officially exited ‘Scream VII’ months after the embattled feature film lost two of its leads Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera.

The filmmaker announced his departure from the upcoming movie in the popular horror franchise on ‘Instagram’.

“I guess now is as good a time as any to announce I formally exited ‘Scream 7’ weeks ago. This will disappoint some and delight others. It was a dream job that turned into a nightmare. And my heart broke for everyone involved. Everyone. But it’s time to move on,” Landon wrote.

The director, a creative voice behind the horror film series ‘Paranormal Activity’, said he hopes the legacy of ‘Scream’ series director Wes Craven continues to flourish.

“I have nothing more to add to the conversation other than I hope Wes’ legacy thrives and lifts above the din of a divided world. What he and Kevin created is something amazing,” he added in his post.