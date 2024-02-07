Charles Melton in talks for Alex Garland and Ray Mendoza's untitled war film

Los Angeles: "May December" star Charles Melton is in negotiations to feature in an untitled war film from filmmakers Alex Garland and Ray Mendoza.

The project will reunite Garland, known for critically acclaimed movies "Ex Machina", "Annihilation" and "Men", with Mendoza, reported entertainment news outlet ‘Deadline’.

Mendoza served as the military supervisor for Garland’s latest film "Civil War", which is scheduled for release worldwide in April.

The two filmmakers have written the script and will co-direct the new film, which is backed by Hollywood studio ‘A24’.

The plot details of the project, which will be produced by Andrew Macdonald and Allon Reich of DNA and Peter Rice, have been kept under wraps.

Melton, 33, is currently receiving acclaim for his performance in Todd Haynes’ 2023 film "May December", co-starring Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore.

He is also known for starring as Reggie Mantle in the popular series "Riverdale" as well as movies such as "The Sun Is Also a Star", "Bad Boys for Life" and "Heart of Champions".