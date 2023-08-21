Cara Delevingne wants to become a film director

Model-actor Cara Delevingne recently directed the video for Renee Rapp’s debut single ‘Pretty Girls’ and now wants to challenge herself by moving on to feature films. A source told The Sun newspaper’s ‘Bizarre’ column, “Cara has had a turbulent year, but things are back on track now and she is throwing herself into work.”

“She’s always looking for a new challenge and likes to turn her hand to different things. Now she is keen to push herself as a director. Cara has spoken to loads of people in the industry for tips and has lots of ideas about projects as a director,” the source added, reported ‘aceshowbiz.com’.

Earlier this year, Cara revealed she had spent time in rehab after the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown and her split with Ashley Benson caused her to spend time ‘wallowing and partying’.