Camila Mendes expresses her desire to work with Priyanka Chopra Jonas

‘Riverdale’ actor Camila Mendes recently expressed her eagerness to work alongside global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas on future projects while placing the Bollywood star high on her wish list of co-stars.

In an interview with a leading entertainment agency, Camila revealed her admiration for Priyanka’s talent and expressed her desire for a potential collaboration.

“I think she is brilliant. I just feel like she’d be a great co-star,” Camila shared.

Meanwhile, Priyanka has been making waves in both Bollywood and Hollywood. She recently starred in the web series ‘Citadel’ alongside Richard Madden, which received mixed reviews upon its release. Despite this, a second season has already been announced, showcasing her continued presence on the international stage.

Priyanka also has exciting projects in the pipeline, including the film ‘Heads of State’ with John Cena and Idris Elba, further solidifying her status as a sought-after talent in Hollywood. On the Bollywood front, she is set to star in ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, directed by Farhan Akhtar.