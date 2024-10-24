Bollywood has more ‘jugaad’ than Hollywood, admits Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra made her Hollywood acting debut with the TV show ‘Quantico’ in 2015 and since then, she has largely pursued a career in the West. But before that, Priyanka had a burgeoning career in India and continues to be one of the most famous film actors in her home country. On a recent visit to Mumbai, when Priyanka was asked about the main difference between working in Hollywood and Bollywood, she said that there is less wiggle room in the West.

Talking to ‘Forbes India’, Priyanka said that the biggest difference between the two is that India functions on ‘jugaad’, while Hollywood follows strict structures. “The one big difference that I have noticed between Hollywood and Bollywood is Hollywood has so much paperwork. There’s so much paperwork, 100 emails that will come to you before the next day and timings are very specific. So, your call time can be 7:32 pm or 7:32 am. It depends on what time you were wrapped the night before. There’s no room to play unless you’re working with a filmmaker that does that. But within production, it’s really tight and it’s very organised,” she said.

Priyanka then spoke about working in India and said, “We have a lot more ‘jugaad’. We get stuff done. We’re a little romantic about… ‘Arre nikal jayega, ho jayega, kar lenge’, so it’s a very different way of working but that’s also true for the countries in themselves. I think our creativity can be super organic sometimes and we’re like, ‘Let’s change this’. So, that’s the big difference that I’ve seen. Otherwise, I think filmmaking around the world speaks the same language. You have the script. You have Ads. You have producers. Otherwise, it’s the same, but it’s just the cultural differences.”

Priyanka hasn’t worked in an Indian film since 2019’s ‘The Sky is Pink’. She was announced as a part of Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, but the project hasn’t moved ahead since its first announcement in 2021. Priyanka has been actively producing films in India and recently produced the Marathi film ‘Paani’.