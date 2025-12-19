Bollywood has ‘fearlessness, ambition’ that Hollywood lacks: Jonathan Nolan

In today’s global entertainment landscape, few creators bridge the gap between East and West as thoughtfully as Jonathan Nolan. As the creator of ‘Fallout’ Season 2, Nolan once again spoke up about Cinema in India, a country he previously charmed by declaring its film industry ‘bigger than Hollywood’. For Nolan, the rise of Indian cinema isn’t just a matter of scale; it’s about a creative spirit that he finds increasingly rare in the traditional studio system.

When asked what specifically gives Bollywood an edge over Hollywood, the writer-director said, “I think it’s very clear and you sort of started to see the global fascination with Indian filmmaking. It is fearless in those ways at its best. Hollywood can be, too. But in India, there’s a level of ambition that is very exciting.”

This ‘fearless’ approach mirrors Nolan’s own work on ‘Fallout’, where the stakes are high and the world-building is uncompromising. The second season of the acclaimed series continues the story of haves and have-nots, constantly fighting to survive in an increasingly bleak world where there is almost nothing left to have. 200 years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird and highly violent universe waiting for them.

With Season 2 now here and Season 3 already on the horizon, the ‘Fallout’ team, much like the Indian filmmakers Nolan admires, clearly has no intention of slowing down. It has been produced by ‘Kilter Films’.