Bill Murray says he regrets not collaborating with Clint Eastwood

Los Angeles: Veteran actor Bill Murray said not working with Oscar-winning director Clint Eastwood is "one of the few regrets" he has.

Murray, known for several projects including "Ghostbusters" (1984), "Lost in Translation" (2003) and "Broken Flowers" (2005), said he once called the filmmaker but ended up denying his offer.

The 74-year-old actor appeared on The Howard Stern Show, where he was asked if there was anyone whose films he saw and wanted to work with. Murray recalled watching Eastwood's films.

"A long time ago, I was watching the Clint Eastwood movies of the day like 'Thunderbolt and Lightfoot' or whatever the hell the movies he was making then and I thought his sidekick gets killed and he avenges, but the sidekick gets a great part, a great death scene and I was like ‘I got to call this guy'," he said according to the entertainment news outlet ‘The Hollywood Reporter’.

Murray called the director, who asked him, “Would you ever want to do another service comedy?”

The actor, who had worked in one war-comedy film "Stripes" (1981) then, was hesitant of being typecast and denied the offer. “Would I become like Abbott and Costello, I had to do military movies,” he said.

But now, Murray admits regretting the same. “It’s one of the few regrets I have is that I didn’t do it because it was a big-scale thing. He had access to World War II boats and he could have made a flotilla and there was some cool stuff in it.”

The "Caddyshack" actor said he will surely apologise in front of the filmmaker if he ever comes across him but is sure that Eastwood is "certainly well over it."