Austin Butler reveals ‘Dune 2’ set ‘became a microwave’

Austin Butler endured a challenging time while filming ‘Dune: Part 2’, battling extreme heat and witnessing people passing out from heat stroke during his first week on set. The actor, who plays Feyd-Rautha in the epic franchise, revealed the gruelling conditions in an interview with ‘Entertainment Weekly’, as reported by ‘Variety’.

The 30-year-old actor suffered through scorching temperatures of 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43.3°C) while wearing a bald cap between two sound stages. He described the environment as a ‘microwave’ and revealed that multiple people succumbed to heat stroke during the first week of shooting, creating a bonding experience for the entire crew.

Feyd-Rautha’s gladiator match on Harkonnen’s home planet was the first scene he shot for ‘Dune 2’. In the scene, he battles fighters to prove he should be his uncle’s heir. Additionally, Butler shared that he was heavily focused on Stellan Skarsgard’s vocal performance in the original ‘Dune’ movie as it influenced his portrayal of Feyd-Rautha.

“I felt that because he grew up with the Baron, the Baron would be a big influence on him in many ways,” Butler said regarding his character. “So, then I started thinking about the way that he speaks and that being linked to the person that you see with the most power from the time that you’re a child, who you do end up emulating in some way.”

Remarkably, Butler’s experience on ‘Dune: Part Two’ comes after being hospitalised following the wrap-up of ‘Elvis’.