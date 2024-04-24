Anne Hathaway recalls her ‘gross’ audition

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Anne Hathaway recently talked about a particularly ‘gross’ experience where she was asked to make out with 10 male performers for a chemistry test.

In an interview with ‘V’ magazine, Hathaway said that it was ‘normal’ earlier to ask actors to make out with potential co-stars during chemistry tests. “Back in the 2000s - and this did happen to me - it was considered normal to ask an actor to make out with other actors to test for chemistry, which is actually the worst way to do it,” Hathaway said.

She added, “I was told, ‘We have 10 guys coming today and you’re cast. Aren’t you excited to make out with all of them?’ And I thought, ‘Is there something wrong with me?’ because I wasn’t excited. I thought it sounded gross.”

The Oscar-winning actor said that she was worried about being called ‘difficult’ for not adhering to the industry standards at the time. However, things have changed for the better now, she added.

“I was so young and terribly aware how easy it was to lose everything by being labelled ‘difficult’, so I just pretended I was excited and got on with it. It wasn’t a power play, no one was trying to be awful or hurt me. It was just a very different time and now we know better,” Hathaway said.

She currently stars in the romantic comedy ‘The Idea of You’, which she has also produced through her banner ‘Welle Entertainment’. Hathaway said that the team took a different approach to the male lead in the movie. It is played by Nicholas Galitzine.

In ‘The Idea of You’, Hathaway plays Solene Marchand, a 40-year-old single mother who begins an unexpected romance with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell (Galitzine), the lead singer of ‘August Moon’, the hottest boy band on the planet.

Directed by Michael Showalter, the film is set to premiere on ‘Prime Video’ globally on May 2.