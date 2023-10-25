Always been passionate about cinema in agnostic manner: Ishaan Khatter

Ishaan Khatter is all set to embark on his Hollywood journey alongside the renowned Nicole Kidman. He has signed ‘The Perfect Couple’, with which he will be making his Hollywood debut. In a recent interview with a leading media house, he stated that the upcoming project holds the promise of ushering in fresh opportunities in his professional career.

During the interview, Khatter spoke about the project as a potential gateway to uncharted territory in his career. He mentioned that the project is a six-part series directed by filmmaker Susanne Bier. The actor disclosed that he spent four months shooting for the series on Cape Cod, situated on the East Coast. Describing the experience as ‘exciting’, he added that the filming was nearing its conclusion.

Ishaan also expressed that it’s an intriguing and uncommon role for an Indian and South Asian actor to land. “Hopefully, it will pave the way for new opportunities and prove to be an exciting watch for both the audience and us,” he added.

The young actor also added that he has been ‘fortunate’ to be working at a time when opportunities are available and expressed his gratitude for having received diverse roles throughout his career. He mentioned that there had been a fortunate balance between the opportunities he had received and his desire to explore. He explained that he had always been passionate about cinema in a very agnostic manner and went on to elaborate on his love for cinema.

Ishaan also divulged that he watched all kinds of films, irrespective of their genres and languages. When asked if there is anything distinct about working in Hollywood, he stated, “Though there are different systems and methods, eventually, everyone is only telling stories.”