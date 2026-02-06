Aldis Hodge on ‘Cross’ Season 2: ‘You’ll Never Know Who to Trust’

In a city where power often wears a polished smile and danger lurks beneath the surface, ‘Cross’ returns with a second season that refuses to play safe. Set against the charged backdrop of Washington, D.C., the gripping crime drama follows Alex Cross, a brilliant homicide detective and forensic psychologist, as he is pushed deeper into moral grey zones while hunting a ruthless vigilante targeting corrupt billionaire magnates. As the boundaries between justice, revenge and duty begin to blur, trust becomes fragile, loyalties are tested and appearances prove deceiving.

Ahead of the highly anticipated new season, Aldis Hodge offered insight into the mounting challenges and threats the characters face, as the story peels back layers of power, privilege and conscience with relentless intensity.

Reflecting on what audiences can expect, Hodge shared, “I’ll say the thing I love about the show is that nobody’s ever safe. Whether that means emotionally or personally, whether we’re dealing with mortality, you know, so don’t get comfortable, there are so many dynamic changes that will shift and you will not expect. So, as I said, Cross and Samson are going to face something that challenges even their relationship from a point of trust and loyalty. Cross is going to find new challenges even within the district, working amongst his team and yet again, dealing with the nature of what the idea of duty means, you know, when you’re working up against things that are just not okay.”

He further shared his point of view and added, “From a personal standpoint, dealing with themes of revenge and morality. You know, even if you’re doing the wrong thing for what you may presume to be the right reason, is that okay? There are a lot of people who are going to look great on the surface and once you uncover a few layers, you realise they’re not as shiny and squeaky clean as you thought. So, we have a lot of changing masks going on. That's why I said, don't get comfortable, because you’ll never know who to trust this season.”

Season Two introduces new cast additions Matthew Lillard, Jeanine Mason and Wes Chatham to the Cross Universe, alongside returning cast members Aldis Hodge, Isaiah Mustafa, Alona Tal, Samantha Walkes, Juanita Jennings, Caleb Elijah, Melody Hurd and Johnny Ray Gill. The first three episodes of ‘Cross’ Season Two will premiere exclusively on ‘Prime Video’ on February 11, followed by weekly releases leading up to the finale on March 18.