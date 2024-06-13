‘Ajogyo’ review: Compelling chemistry between Prosenjit and Rituparna pulls you into the film

Film: Ajogyo

Director: Kaushik Ganguly

Star cast: Prosenjit Chatterjee, Rituparna Sengupta, Silajit Majumdar

Rating: 3 stars out of 5





Two is a company, but is three a crowd? Not at least in the case of ‘Ajogyo’ where the three primary characters - Prosenjit Chatterjee (Prosen), Rituparna Sengupta (Parna) and Raktim (Silajit Majumdar) - ebb and flow like the waves of the ocean, meeting and parting in a captivating rhythm.

Kaushik Ganguly’s ‘Ajogyo’ is the 50th film for the Prosenjit-Rituparna pair. There’s a real-life mystery about them too. Were they ever in love? Why did they separate and stop working together? What brought them back to do ‘Praktan’ after 14 years in 2016? In ‘Ajogyo’, the director keeps this mystery alive, blending love, thrill and past connections. It almost feels like he’s taken elements from their real lives, making this film more special. Ganguly knew the task at hand: the audience’s anticipation to see Prosenjit and Rituparna together again and to explore their ‘unrequited love’. It’s this unfulfilled love that ultimately lingers with the audience even after the film is complete.

Over the years, like their audience, the pair has matured, moving beyond films like ‘Santan Jakhan Satru’, ‘Swamir Ghar’ and ‘Sasur Bari Zindabad’. In ‘Ajogyo’, they are presented as mature individuals. So, despite meeting the ‘stranger’ Prosen, who befriends Raktim (who has recently lost his job) at her home, Parna’s reactions are understated. The expressions are subtle and the emotions genuine. Throughout the film, Ganguly wanted to showcase a mature love story with a third person involved. He succeeds in making the pair look stunning - Prosenjit with his salt-and-pepper look and Rituparna as the Bengali wife-mother. However, despite a promising start, the script’s lack of coherence in the first half is evident.

Ganguly has passionately woven his characters, whether it’s Raktim, Prosen or Parna. You feel Raktim’s sheer helplessness when he loses his job and turns to alcohol. You admire Prosen’s attitude and the game he plays. And then there’s Parna, for whom you develop an instant liking as she sits impatiently outside an office, trying to secure a job after her husband’s job loss. As both a wife and mother, her emotions are spot-on and Rituparna portrays the character with grace.

The veteran Lily Chakraborty (as Prosen’s mother) also shines, with her jokes about ‘Mother Tincture’ landing perfectly every time. The emotional scenes, like the banter between Parna and Lily at the dining table, feel real. The beauty of Ganguly’s films lies in these small moments of expression and emotion. For instance, the scene where Prosenjit gazes at Rituparna standing on the balcony or when he glances at her as she places her hand on her husband when they meet for the first time at her house.

The script also touches on significant topics such as parenthood, marriage and the frustration of a man losing his job, but it has flaws that slacken the pace. For instance, there’s a scene where Raktim invites Prosen for tea but never serves him and the character of Ambarish Bhattacharya appears briefly without much impact. Also, the blatant advertisement of Odisha, from hospitals to hotels, feels jarring. The script could have also delved deeper into Prosen and Parna’s past.

The strength of ‘Ajogyo’ lies in its performances. Silajit, who does few films, shows how strong an actor he is. Watch out for the scene where a drunken Raktim clumsily falls flat on his belly, food strewn across his face, conveying the pain and frustration of a househusband. But the film belongs to Prosenjit and Rituparna. Whenever they come to the screen, they command your full attention. You want to see more of them. Their electrifying chemistry is palpable. Throughout the movie, the director cleverly utilises moments of silence between Prosen and Parna, which add a beautiful depth to their love story. If you are looking for masala flavours, watch out for Prosenjit in both the entry and climax scenes. ‘Ajogyo’ once again proves how a successful pair like Prosenjit and Rituparna can keep the audiences glued to their seats throughout the film. Especially the penultimate scene at the beach with Prosenjit and Rituparna is one of the best moments of the film and kudos to cinematographer Gopi Bhagat for the shot. Anupam Roy’s song ‘Ajyogyo Aami’ is a fitting addition to the film’s plot, enhancing its overall impact.

‘Ajogyo’ is a story of unfulfilled love, exploring the deep pain of a lonely heart. It reflects on the bittersweet feeling of seeing your loved one happy with someone else, a smile hiding the underlying pain. For those who have experienced the longing for a lost love, ‘Ajogyo’ offers a poignant exploration of this intense emotion.