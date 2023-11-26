‘12th Fail’ submitted for the Oscars as an independent nomination

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s recently released film ‘12th Fail’ has become a stellar hit with its fabulous run at the box office. The movie opened with a positive response from the audience and critics alike. Vikrant Massey, who played the role of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, recently confirmed that ‘12th Fail’ was submitted for the Oscars as an independent nomination.

During his appearance on ‘Sahitya Aaj Tak 2023’, Vikrant also talked about his journey in the film industry when he was just 15 years old. He also opened up about how he was compelled to look out for work since he didn’t want his college fees to be a burden to his father.

Vikrant’s journey in the world of entertainment began with television. He gained recognition for his role as Ayaan Ahmed Khan in the popular television show ‘Qubool Hai’, which aired from 2012 to 2013. This marked his initial foray into the Indian television industry and laid the foundation for his acting career.

However, Vikrant truly caught the attention of both critics and audiences with his performances in web series. His breakthrough moment came with the web series ‘Permanent Roommates’ (2014), created by ‘The Viral Fever’ (TVF). Vikrant played the lead role of Mikesh Chaudhary and the series received widespread acclaim for its fresh storytelling and Massey’s natural and relatable performance.

Following this success, Vikrant continued to make his mark in the digital space. He appeared in notable web series such as ‘Bang Baaja Baaraat’ (2015) and ‘Mirzapur’ (2018), solidifying his reputation as a versatile actor who could effortlessly transition between different roles.

Vikrant has also made a successful transition to mainstream Bollywood cinema. He has been a part of films that have garnered critical acclaim for their storytelling and performances. Some of his notable Bollywood films include ‘Lootera’ (2013), ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ (2015) and ‘Chhapaak’ (2020), where he played significant supporting roles alongside well-established actors.