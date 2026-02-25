We are Preparing for the Future: Renault

At a time when much of the automobile industry in India is dabbling in options, features, doodads and glitz, Renault is clear on the core of its presence in India – “performance, technology, safety and efficiency, adding up to the perfect driving experience”. That’s where the Renault Duster Hybrid will shine bright, Francisco Hidalgo Marques, Vice-President of Sales & Marketing at Renault India, insists.

“In its second avatar, the Duster is completely new, while retaining its original promise of driving pleasure and sharing of moments. The new Duster is about advanced technology. It is about a Turbo 160 engine and a strong hybrid, the strongest and best in the market. We are a leader in Europe and are excited to offer the ‘New Duster’ promise in India as well. For Renault, this chapter is all about transformation, innovation and customer-led growth,” says Francisco.

FRANCISCO HIDALGO, RENAULT INDIA SALES & MARKETING HEAD

But the Indian market has changed since the original Duster hit the country’s roads. Its return signals a concerted move by Renault toward stronger technology play and cleaner powertrain options, but the going is likely to be tough, especially since the SUV space is crowded, with diverse powertrain choices and customer expectations. Auto conversation in the new India revolve around connectivity, safety and efficiency, changing dramatically over the last decade.

Francisco has a undiluted answer to this poser – “That is where the ‘Renault. Rethink.’ philosophy comes in, one that will drive the brand’s evolution from product-centric to people-centric. At the Duster launch on January 26, Renault clarified is reimagining mobility, marketing and the customer experience for a new India.” In this ‘new India’, Renault’s strategy is around hybrids, localisation, CNG, small cars, global exports and the future of mobility.

India is a tough market, dominated by a few auto firms. Francisco accepts this: “In India, 5-6 players dominate sales with 95 per cent of the marketshare. This is why Renault is bringing a differentiated strategy to the table, marked by driving dynamics and technology. Also, Renault is a global player and began operations 127 years ago – apart from an international footprint, this arms us with keen market understanding. In India, while much of the industry focuses on new features and variants, we are tuned in on what people talk about; the driving experience.”

The launch of the new Duster and Renault’s focus on strong hybrids underscore its strategy for India and the rest of the world. Hybrids will clearly play a critical role in the operations of the company. “We are banking on our strengths of product superiority, technological finesse and market intelligence to gain a greater marketshare. The fast fish eats the slow fish; we are working toward consolidating our position. Looking at the past is good, but we are preparing for the future,” Francisco said.

Having spent much of his life chasing professional pursuits worldwide, Francisco has had stints in the US, France, South Korea, Poland, Russia and (now) India. He admits the Indian market is intense, but adds that this reality propels him to steer ahead purposefully. “Renault has often faced challenges, but our brand salience, product differentiation and technological prowess have seen us overcome all hurdles. I am sure both India and Renault will benefit from our latest push,” he says.

In August last year, Renault Group bought out Nissan’s remaining 51-per cent stake in their joint plant in Chennai. “Renault Group fully owns the Chennai plant. This was a move aimed at strengthening the group’s plans to make India a key pillar of our international growth,” Francisco says. Renault also has an engineering centre in India, jointly owned with Nissan, which plays an active role in developing and adapting vehicles to meet the needs of both local and global markets.

Since its inauguration in 2010, the Chennai plant has produced over 28 lakh units, including 12 lakh vehicles that were exported to over 100 countries, in addition to 46 lakh engines and gearboxes. Supported by an ecosystem of over 300 local suppliers, the plant has an annual production capacity of 400,000-plus units. In India, Renault has around 350 sales outlets and 450 service points.

QUESTION TIME with Dr Vikraman V, Chief of Renault Engineering

What is the design customization done specifically for India?

The new Duster is based on the RGM platform specifically made for India with 90-per cent India-specific parts. When you look at the exterior, interiors and even the mechanical setup such as ground clearance and overall height, it is all specific to the Indian market. There are market-specific design changes – the headlamps have been redesigned and the vehicle gets an LED tail lamp with a horizontal LED bar. The rear bumper is all-new, two-tone with a silver surround to enhance the sporty look. The big change is inside the cabin, where the dashboard and console are driver focused.

Dr Vikraman V, Chief of Renault Engineering

How much is Renault banking on the Indian market?

The global success of the Renault Duster is a strong validation of the icon it has become and we have similar ambitions for India. Our approach was to reinvent the icon, keeping its bold, muscular and adventurous DNA intact, while evolving it into a modern, tech-forward SUV. This evolution is strongly backed by Renault’s global R&D and engineering expertise. An optimal balance of global legacy and India-specific engineering puts the new Duster in a strong position.

What is the approach to pricing?

Without getting into specifics, our approach is clear, that every variant will be value-driven. The focus is on delivering the right mix of comfort, safety and driving pleasure. The variant portfolio has been planned to address relevant customer needs and usage patterns.

Why is the Hybrid coming later? Does that mean the 4x4 / AWD will also come in late?

The hybrid version will be introduced during the 2026 festive season, featuring a strong Hybrid E-Tech 160 powertrain, combining a 1.8-litre petrol engine with a 1.4 kWh battery. This will make it the most powerful and most efficient hybrid in the segment. The 4x4 and AWD are attractive features, but in this B+ SUV segment, they represent only a small share of overall demand. For now, our focus is on a well engineered 4x2 configuration that meets the needs of most customers. The RGMP platform has been designed with 4x4 capability in mind, and we are open to exploring that option.

Renault is betting big on the Duster in India…

The new Duster marks the beginning of a renewed product cycle and an exciting new phase for Renault in India, which a very important market for us. This marks our entry into an acceleration phase under the International Game Plan 2027. We have a strong ecosystem, with design, engineering, manufacturing and local operations working together at a high level to support our ambitions.