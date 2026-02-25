‘Want Big Boys Toyz to be the Amazon of Indian luxury car business’

New Delhi: Jatin Ahuja built a niche luxury automobile business in India with Big Boys Toyz (BBT), catering to the country’s rich and famous, with the stated goal of eventually widening access to premium vehicles for Indian car enthusiasts. Having established BBT as a leading player in the luxury car space, Ahuja is now embarking on a multi-pronged expansion, with forays into real estate, automotive education and wellness.



BBT is in advanced stages of implementation in the identified new businesses, having procured the land and infrastructure required for its realty venture and the proposed Big Boys Toyz University. Ahuja has also firmed up key partnerships and put in place teams to spearhead the new initiatives. “The sky is the limit. If our ambition were only growth, we could increase 5x tomorrow – that would be easy. But we want to create institutions that last and make a difference,” Ahuja said.

A township has already been acquired by BBT Realty in Gujarat and will be refurbished, and further rebranded as ‘Pavilion by BBT’. In addition, land has been acquired in Himachal Pradesh for the proposed university, offering training in automotive education – from technical knowhow for workshop operations, and sales soft skills to after-sales service proficiency aimed at enhancing customer experience.

Explaining the strategic shift, Ahuja said: “Buying and selling are easy, but that cannot be our long-term strategy. The intent is to stop being a trader; instead, we will be the preferred platform.” Asked where this leaves the established luxury car business, Ahuja said the focus would shift to aggregation. “In luxury autos, we plan to stop being a mere trader and move into aggregation. The idea is to be asset-light and portfolio-heavy. That will ensure that for BBT, the horizon becomes wider. Rather than pumping in money to grow, we want to be the Amazon of the Indian luxury car business,” he said.

In an announcement highlighting women’s leadership, Ahuja said an all-women leadership team would spearhead BBT’s entry into the luxury real estate sector. The team includes Dr Sangeeta Taneja as Project Head, Neha Ahuja Batura as Director and Anchhal Kunddra as Vice-President (Sales). “Together, these women symbolize the future of leadership in the luxury sector. With their combined strength in design, strategy and customer excellence, Big Boys Toyz Realty will set benchmarks in luxury living,” Ahuja said.

In January, BBT expanded its footprint in the luxury segment by launching ‘Auction House’, a premium marketplace for high-value collectibles. Among the highlights were celebrity-owned vehicles, including actor Shilpa Shetty’s Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s Mercedes-Benz CLA 200d and cricketer Dinesh Karthik’s Range Rover Sport SVR.

Luxury watches were also listed, including a Rolex Daytona Tiffany Dial and a Hublot King Gold Skeleton Chronograph. Rare mobile numbers 999999999X and 888888888X were offered as well. Outlining his vision, Ahuja said: “We want to build India’s equivalent of RM Sotheby’s,” referring to the globally renowned auction house. The ‘Auction House’ launch also drew attention with the sale of the vintage number plate ‘DDC 001’ for Rs 2.08 crore, making it the most expensive vehicle registration number sold in India. The winning bid was placed by Kiran Kolpakula from Guntur, Andhra Pradesh.

Commenting on the sale, Ahuja said: “For two decades, Big Boys Toyz has been built on one simple promise: trust. People have trusted us with the most valuable cars in the country. Over the years, we have built deep relationships with elite collectors and industry leaders, operating within the inner circle of luxury. That credibility is what naturally led to the Auction House.”

The company has also unveiled a new logo after 16 years of being in business, aimed at connecting with younger buyers and reflecting a more contemporary outlook. The redesigned identity, suave and sleek, now adorns all BBT properties and showrooms.





Even 5x growth tomorrow would be ‘too little’, says Ahuja

From spotting opportunity where others saw risk to building a niche luxury automobile business, Jatin Ahuja has steered Big Boys Toyz (BBT) from a bold entrepreneurial idea into a dominant force in the country’s high-end automotive market. Yet, for Ahuja, the journey is far from complete. In this candid conversation, he reflects on ambition beyond market leadership, the shift from trader to platform, and why calculated risk-taking has powered nearly 80 per cent of his success. As BBT charts its next phase — from automobile education to premium townships and wellness ventures — Ahuja opens up about growth, reinvention, and his dream machine.

How would you describe the journey so far for Jatin Ahuja and Big Boys Toyz?

The journey has taught me that no one knows what the future holds. As for where we have reached, I am not satisfied with the outcome or with how things have unfolded. There is so much more to do.

Why do you say that? BBT is widely recognised, well respected and is the largest company offering standout automotive luxury in India.

We may be the largest, but the potential for growth is immense. Even if we were to grow 5x tomorrow – and that would be easy – it would still be too little. If I speak only of our automobile business, we are evolving from being a trader to becoming a distinct platform.

What is your growth strategy for Big Boys Toyz?

We have begun our walk down the diversification path, preparing for our next phase of growth. We are venturing into new segments such as quality automobile-related education, best-in-class townships and wellness services.

What has Jatin Ahuja’s formula for success been?

We have managed to see what many fail to identify as growth opportunities. And risk-taking. 80 per cent of what we have achieved so far is because we took chances and worked to make them pay off.

You have offered and delivered ‘boy-toyz’ to India for years. What is your own dream vehicle?

There have been many. I have been fortunate to own and drive several exotic vehicles. Right now, I have my eyes – and my heart – set on a Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII.